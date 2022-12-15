Nincompoop of the Week: Week 14 Vikings at Lions

Tough loss to a division opponent. A very preventable loss that was made possible by poor execution, coaching and a comedy of errors. However, there can be only one nincompoop.

Ed Donatell

Why is Ed a nincompoop? The defense is pathetically terrible. They were unable to get consistent pressure on Goff and receivers were running wide open. The players have no idea where they are supposed to be, and it is a mess. This defense will be the reason this team loses in the playoffs. Most of all, Ed is a nincompoop for what he said in a press conference this week. “I think it’s more execution (than scheme). We need to be tighter in coverage. We have a good mix of schemes.” Your scheme sucks and if you don’t think so, you are a nincompoop.

Camryn Bynum

Why is Cam a nincompoop? He never has a clue where he is supposed to be. The most basic of route combinations confuses him. He played well last year in place of Xavier Woods and Harrison Smith at times, but this year has been a mess. He is either not getting what he needs from Ed Donatell and the coaching staff, or he is incapable of understanding NFL schemes. He seems lost and receivers are running rampant through the secondary.

Kevin O’Connell

Why is KOC a nincompoop? He said before the game started, don’t get cute against the Lions defense. What does he do? Call a cute jump pass from the RB near the goal line. It blew up in their faces. The OL was missing 40% of the starters and doesn’t have time to block for that. Cook should’ve held onto the ball, but that was a dumb play call. He got cute and it cost the team. That play changed the game and stole momentum from the team.

Dalvin Cook

Why is Dalvin a nincompoop? Dalvin poorly executed the dumb play call. He should only throw it if he has space, and the TE is open. The TE came open, but he had no space to execute. He got too close to the line. Now, there are plenty of fans ready to jump on the ‘Dalvin is washed’ bandwagon as soon as a game like this happens. I am not one of them. He is 6th in the league in rushing and 15th in yards from scrimmage. He is still a top RB and people seem to forget that not everyone churns out yards like Adrian Peterson. He has more TDs than Saquon Barkley, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson. He’s still good, but this week he made a nincompoopish play. He had no where to run most of the day and that likely took his focus away.