Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

The final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts are out ahead of Saturday’s matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. One side has a lot more to worry about than the other right now as far as injuries are concerned. Here we go, starting with the visiting side.

Indianapolis Colts Week 15 Injury Report Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Saturday Status Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Saturday Status Kenny Moore II CB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Mike Strachan WR Concussion --- DNP DNP Out Brandon Facyson CB Illness DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Braden Smith OT Illness FP FP FP ---

Only four names on the injury report for the Colts with two players having been ruled out already. Moore is a significant one because, as mentioned yesterday, he’s listed as the top nickel corner for the Colts’ defense. Smith, the starting right tackle, is full go for Saturday. A pretty short report for the Colts overall.

So, I suppose that tells you which side has some things to potentially worry about, eh?

Minnesota Vikings Week 15 Injury Report Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Saturday Status Player Position Injury Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Saturday Status Garrett Bradbury C Back LP LP LP Questionable Cameron Dantzler CB Illness DNP DNP --- Questionable Danielle Hunter OLB Neck --- LP LP Questionable Patrick Jones II OLB Illness --- --- DNP Questionable Harrison Phillips DL Back DNP LP LP Questionable Jordan Hicks LB Ankle DNP LP FP --- James Lynch DL Shoulder LP LP FP --- Harrison Smith S Neck LP FP FP ---

The Vikings have five players on the injury report listed as “questionable,” including four starters, three of those on defense. Dantzler appears to have practiced in full today so hopefully he’s shaken the illness he was dealing with this week. Hunter and the neck injury are definitely a reason for concern, as is Harrison Phillips and his back injury. The Vikings will get Chrisitan Darrisaw back on Saturday, but it sure would be nice if they could get Bradbury back, too. Last week, Bradbury went through pre-game warmups before he was declared out, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see something similar on Saturday morning.

Those are your final injury reports for the Vikings and the Colts heading into Saturday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, folks. We’ll have more for you as we get closer to kickoff.