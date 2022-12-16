Defense? What’s Wrong? | Viking Hot Takes

Thursday nights mean for more Viking Hot Takes . This week, the guys got together to debate “Defense?” and “What’s Wrong?”

After the last game against the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings’ defense has had five games in a row where they’ve given up more than 400 yards. What is terribly wrong with that side of the ball? This heavily weighs on Flip’s and Eric’s minds heading into Viking Hot Takes. Will the defense give up that many yards against the Indianapolis Colts? Let’s hope not because the division crown is up for grabs yet again. It is time for the Vikings to finally rule the North?

Flip’s questions:

1. I blame _____ for the bad 2022 defense.

2. What will be Minnesota’s final regular season record?

3. Dalvin Cook will finish the season with ____ rushing yards.

Eric’s questions:

1. Is the defense salvageable at this point in the season?

2. Would you bet over or under 0.5 playoff wins for this team?

3. When will the Vikings win the NFC North?

