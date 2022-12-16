 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Norse Code Podcast Episode 455: Saturday’s Performance (with guest Chris Shepherd)

Arif and James are back to preview the Colts game with Stampede Blue’s Chris Sheppard. We discuss their woes on offense, Mattison vs. Cook, and talk about the Raiders cheating on special teams. 

By Arif Hasan
*****Download Link Here*****

Episode Notes

