SB Nation Reacts Results: Confidence in Vikings reaches new season low

It’s time to take a look at the results of our SB Nation Reacts poll for this week, and to say that there appears to have been a bit of an overreaction to the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Detroit Lions could be the understatement of the season.

Following this past Sunday’s loss, confidence in the team has reached a new low for the season, as just 49% of our respondents feel that the Vikings are heading in the right direction. This is down from 87% the week before and the first time this season that the number has fallen below the 50% mark. Even after the team lost to Dallas by 37 points that figure only dropped to 58%.

Yes, losing to the Lions sucked, but man. . .this is still a 10-3 football team that has a stranglehold on its division and will wrap up a playoff berth any time now after a couple of seasons of what can charitably be described as “blah” to end the Mike Zimmer era. Hopefully tomorrow’s game can help to erase that a bit.

Our other question for this week centered around Justin Jefferson and his quest for 2,000 yards. Back when we asked coming out of the bye week, only about 8% of our respondents thought that Jefferson could reach 2,000 yards on the season. Now, with him needing to average 125 yards/game the rest of the way to achieve that, there’s a bit more optimism about it.

We are now up to 63% of our respondents that think that the NFL’s best receiver can reach the plateau of being the first 2,000-yard receiver in the history of the National Football League. Now that the Vikings are in a battle with San Francisco for the #2 seed in the conference, it doesn’t appear that they’ll be in a position to rest anyone, so I think Jefferson will have every opportunity to get this done.

Those are your SB Nation Reacts results for this week, folks. We’ll be back next week with another survey about the team for everyone to respond to and discuss.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.