Vikings elevate CB Parry Nickerson from practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced today that they are elevating CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad prior to Saturday’s game vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The Vikings have had trouble keeping corners healthy this season; they’ve seen Andrew Booth Jr. end up on season-ending IR with a knee injury. Then just last week, the Vikings placed Akayleb Evans on injured reserve with the ability to return after he suffered his third concussion of the season. While the Vikings did just recently get Cam Dantzler back, he’s been battling an illness this week and only logged one limited practice all week.

This move is likely precautionary in the event Cam Dantzler can’t play against the Colts, or maybe the Vikings just want to bolster their overall depth for this week’s matchup.

Parry Nickerson has been in the NFL for four years, playing for the Jets, Jaguars, Packers, and now the Vikings. In his four seasons, he’s played in 25 games (starting allowed 28 receptions for 306 yards, and had one pass breakup.