Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 15

We’ve got just four weeks to go in the regular season, which means we’re getting close to seeing who will reign supreme among the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website when it comes to making picks for NFL games. A couple of the races are still pretty close, so let’s get to who we’re taking this week.

But first, here’s how everyone stacked up last week.

Mark Pittman: 8-5 straight-up, 8-5 against the spread, 5-8 over/under

Christopher Gates: 8-5 straight-up, 6-7 against the spread, 8-5 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 7-6 straight-up, 5-8 against the spread, 6-7 over/under

Eric Thompson: 7-6 straight-up, 3-10 against the spread, 4-9 over/under

Warren Ludford: 7-6 straight-up, 5-8 against the spread, 9-4 over/under

GA Skol: 5-8 straight-up, 6-7 against the spread, 7-6 over/under

Not exactly what you’d call a banner week for any of us. Nobody was above .500 in all three categories, but a few of us did manage to do better than break even in two of the three. Hopefully things will get a whole lot better for us this week.

Here’s what the races look like to this point in the season.

Moneyline/Straight-Up

Eric Thompson: 132-74 (.641) Mark Pittman: 129-76 (.629) Ed Brodmarkle: 125-81 (.607) GA Skol: 123-83 (.597) Warren Ludford: 123-83 (.597) Christopher Gates: 123-83 (.597)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 115-88 (.567) Eric Thompson: 102-101 (.502) Warren Ludford: 99-104 (.488) Christopher Gates: 96-107 (.473) Ed Brodmarkle: 89-98 (.476) GA Skol: 94-108 (.465)

Over/Under

Ed Brodmarkle: 110-95 (.537) Warren Ludford: 105-102 (.507) GA Skol: 103-104 (.498) Mark Pittman: 101-103 (.495) Eric Thompson: 98-108 (.476) Christopher Gates: 94-113 (.454)

Mark appears to be running away and hiding with the spread picks at this point. . .it’s going to take a lot for anyone to catch him in the last four weeks. Eric is holding on to his lead in the straight-up picks, while Ed maintains the top spot in the over/unders.

On a personal note, I’m happy to point out that I’m no longer in sole possession of last place in the straight-up picks. It ain’t much, but it’s something.

With that, here are our picks for this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. As always, picks are subject to change right up until the kickoff of each game and the lines may vary depending on when each individual selector punched their picks into the system. For the latest lines and numbers, the place to go is over to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

None this week

4-1 Picks, one abstention

San Francisco 49ers over Seattle Seahawks (Warren dissenting, majority gets it right)

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

Man. . .I’m disagreeing a lot with the majority this week. Ah, well, I’m sure I’m right and everyone else is wrong. Just look at my record so far.

Those are our picks for this week, folks. Who are you rolling with in Week 15?