It’s game day, everybody! No, you're not taking crazy pills or anything, the Minnesota Vikings are kicking off the weekend of NFL football in Week 15 as the first part of a tripleheader when they host the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. We’re going to make sure you know of all the possible ways to keep track of this one, and we’re going to do that by putting all of the information right here for you.

Television Info

Despite the fact that this game is taking place on Saturday, it’s still at the best possible time for NFL games to kick off, that being noon Central time. The game is going to be shown on the NFL Network, unless you’re in the Twin Cities area, in which case you can see it on KSTP-5, or in the Indianapolis area, where you can find it on WXIN-59. If you’re outside of those areas and you don’t have the NFL Network, you’ll have to find another option, and we’ll get to those shortly.

The play-by-play for this one will be handled by Noah Eagle, the son of long-time CBS announcer Ian Eagle, and former Viking Nate Burleson. No map from 506 Sports is necessary for this week, because this is literally the only game in town.

For our men and women serving in uniform overseas, this game will be shown LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports. Kickoff is scheduled for 1700Z, which works out to 1900L for everyone in Central Europe, 2100L for those on Arabian Standard Time, and 0300L on Sunday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 81 and 225. You can also, if you prefer, get the national feed courtesy of Westwood One on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Channel 88. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The team over at Football Zebras informs us that the officiating crew for this one will be led by Tra Blake. This is Blake’s first season as a head referee, and this will be the first Vikings’ game he works in that capacity.

Weather Info

Once again, this game will be played indoors and the elements won’t have any effect on the game itself. If you’re planning on traveling to and from the game or engaging in any pregame activities, you’d better bundle up according to our friends at WeatherNation. Temperatures leading up to kickoff are going to be in the teens, and there will be some snowflakes floating through the air with winds coming out of the northwest at 10-15 miles per hour.

Betting Info

According to our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the Vikings remain favored in this one, but that number has dropped slightly to 3.5 points (it was 4.5 when the lines opened). The over/under for this one is currently sitting at 47.5. If you want to see how things are changing leading up to kickoff, be sure to check out DraftKings and check how the numbers have moved.

Streaming Info

If you don’t have the NFL Network as part of your cable, satellite, or cord-cutting package, you’ll still be able to stream this one on NFL.com, the NFL app, or NFL+. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, we will be offering not one, but two live post-game shows. Vikings Report with Drew and Ted will be offering up their live show with Drew, Ted, and Chris, while our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure as well. The Vikings Report show will be on their YouTube channel and getting a post here with a video embed, while the Climbing the Pocket show will be on their YouTube channel as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

That should be all the information you need in order to follow along with all of the action from U.S. Bank Stadium this afternoon between the Vikings and the Colts. As we usually do, we will have our Open Thread for the first quarter of play up and running about an hour before kickoff, which means that you can start looking for it at around 11:00 AM Central time.