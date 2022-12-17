Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

You know what I’m gonna ask you. I’m gonna ask you to raise four. . .you know what? Don’t even bother wasting your energy. The Minnesota Vikings are getting thrashed by the Indianapolis Colts to the tune of 36-14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings got the ball to start the second half because they deferred on the opening coin toss, and the Vikings promptly went three-and-out with a sack of Kirk Cousins mixed in. To their credit, the Vikings’ defense actually forced the Colts to punt, too, which is a significant development at this point of this game.

The Vikings finally got on the board, as Kirk Cousins found K.J. Osborn for a 2-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive. The play was set up by Cousins and Osborn hooking up for a 63-yard gain to get the ball to a first-and-goal situation. The extra point from Greg Joseph made it 33-7 with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.

The Colts got some of it back on the next drive on Chase McLaughlin’s fifth field goal of the afternoon, a 52-yarder to make it 36-7 with just under five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Vikings then got their second touchdown in a row, this one on a 1-yard run by C.J. Ham. That made it 36-14 with just over a minute left in the quarter.

The Vikings have forced another Indy punt, and as we move to the fourth quarter of play the Vikings have a 2nd-and-18 from their own 31 after Cousins was sacked for the fifth time today.

The Vikings trail this one by a score of 36-14 with fifteen minutes of football left from U.S. Bank Stadium. Come hang out with us and watch the conclusion of this one, won’t you?