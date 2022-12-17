Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings: Inactive lists for both teams

We’re approximately ninety minutes away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and the Indianapolis Colts and your Minnesota Vikings have both released their inactive lists for today’s contest. Let’s take a look at who will be sitting this one out for both sides.

Indianapolis Colts

DE Ben Banogu

QB Sam Ehlinger

CB Brandon Facyson

C Wesley French

CB Kenny Moore II

WR Mike Strachan

DT Kenny Williams

No huge surprises on the inactive list for the Colts, as they had three players (Facyson, Moore, and Strachan) declared out on their final injury report. Moore’s absence is one that will be felt, I think.

Minnesota Vikings

CB Kalon Barnes

DL Ross Blacklock

C Garrett Bradbury

OLB Patrick Jones II

CB Parry Nickerson

Austin Schlottman will start again for Bradbury, who continues to have tightness in his back after being limited in practice all week. Jones is out after being listed as questionable on Friday’s last injury report with an illness.

The Vikings apparently used one of Parry Nickerson’s practice squad elevations to make him inactive. I don’t get it either.

The other three Vikings that were listed as questionable on the final injury report. . .Cameron Dantzler, Danielle Hunter, and Harrison Phillips. . .are all active and will start.

Those are your inactive lists for today’s contest, folks. We’ll have our first Open Thread of the day dropping at the usual time, 11:00 AM Central, and we hope you’ll join us for today’s game.