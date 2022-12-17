 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Vikings’ center Garrett Bradbury is out for the second straight week

By MattAnderson_8
Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings rolled out their list of inactive players prior to the game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, and it was announced that C Garrett Bradbury would miss his second straight game with what the team is calling a back injury.

This should come as no surprise, as the Vikings have been taking a cautious approach with all of their players as they get closer to the postseason. They only need one more win to secure the NFC North and clinch the playoffs, so it makes sense to ensure players are fully recovered vs. rushing them back too soon and risking further injuries.

This means that Austin Schlottman will get the call again today at the center. Last week vs. Detroit, Schlottman surrendered five pressures and no sacks on 48 pass-blocking snaps.

Look for the Vikings to continue to take cautious approaches with their injured players, especially if they clinch the NFC North today vs. the Colts.

