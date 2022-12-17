Vikings vs Colts | The Final Score

Vent with us! Or not, and let’s celebrate!

Listen live as we go live in the final 2 minutes and ride with you through the overtime all the way to the victory.

On this episode of Climbing The Pocket’s “The Final Score”, we react with you! Your Minnesota Vikings had the opportunity to clinch the NFC North today. All they had to do was defeat the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts. The team with the worst offense in the league. After the first half of the game where the Vikings have trailed 33-0, it won’t even be close to those results. Why so far have the Vikings not shown up? …And they finally did winning 39-36 in overtime. What defensive adjustments are we seeing that were promised? Not sure, but in the second half and overtime, they held the Colts to only 3 points. After the first half, the defense is well on its way to giving up over 400 yards again for the sixth game in a row. But they didn’t. They held the Colts to only 341 yards in 5 quarters. Should Ed Donatell be fired? Well, somebody needs to be the scapegoat. Not this week. Our super fan, Mary Fisk, asks, “could this be the worst game in Vikings history?” I guess we have another half of football to sit through to find out. We did with the greatest comeback in NFL history. Wow!

The team has at least scored in the third quarter. Can they score enough? Absolutely! They made history and won the NFC North Division crown in the process. SKOL VIKINGS!

All these questions, and more as we react at the end of the game, in the final two minutes, with Climbing The Pocket’s ‘The Final Score.’ Join us and share your frustrations and celebrations.

1) Highlights

2) Lowlights

3) Speed round and your questions

4) What’s ahead

The Final Score [the name for CTP’s Postgame show] is here. There are 4 regulars and the occasional guest. The focus will be on you the fan, and how you felt the team did—hopefully racking up the wins in the regular season. Today, Jonas, Yinka, and Dave will be here. Did you like what you saw?

