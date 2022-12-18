Week 15 NFL Sunday Games Discussion

With the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 15 game. . .and the 2022 NFC North division title. . .officially in the books, there’s still a lot of NFL action for our consumption on this Sunday. That can only mean one thing. . .

Yes, it’s time for yet another RED ZONE SUNDAY on your favorite Minnesota Vikings website! We’ve got ten games in the early and late afternoon windows today, plus Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

For those of you that aren’t blessed with the Red Zone Channel, here are this week’s broadcast maps from the good folks at 506 Sports so you can see what games are available in your area. CBS has the doubleheader this week.

Early Games on CBS

Late Games on CBS

Games on FOX (Early unless otherwise indicated)

Sunday Night Football will feature the Linear Super Bowl matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. Monday Night Football will feature the Los Angeles Rams traveling to take on the Green Bay Packers, who stink.

There you go, folks. . .enjoy a stress-free Sunday of NFL football and talk about everything you’d like to right here!