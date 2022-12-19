Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 December 2022

Man, what a fun weekend that was, huh? After the Minnesota Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in the history of the National Football League on Saturday, we got a great World Cup final on Sunday (and I’m not even a soccer fan) and a pretty crazy. . .though relatively stress-free for us. . .Sunday of NFL football.

But we’ve now moved on to our game against the New York Giants on Saturday. . .again. . .at U.S. Bank Stadium. Remember, it’s a “whiteout” if you’re going to be in attendance despite the fact that we are way past Labor Day. Just do what the nice people ask.

A few other stories we want to bring to your attention from yesterday (since we didn’t do our usual Open Threads over the weekend). . .

