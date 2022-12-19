Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 December 2022

Man, what a fun weekend that was, huh? After the Minnesota Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in the history of the National Football League on Saturday, we got a great World Cup final on Sunday (and I’m not even a soccer fan) and a pretty crazy. . .though relatively stress-free for us. . .Sunday of NFL football.
But we’ve now moved on to our game against the New York Giants on Saturday. . .again. . .at U.S. Bank Stadium. Remember, it’s a “whiteout” if you’re going to be in attendance despite the fact that we are way past Labor Day. Just do what the nice people ask.
A few other stories we want to bring to your attention from yesterday (since we didn’t do our usual Open Threads over the weekend). . .
- The Vikings are assured of a top 3 seed in the NFC.
- Justin Jefferson is still on pace for 2,000 receiving yards.
- The quarterback behind the greatest comeback in NFL history? Kirk Cousins, of course.
- The officiating on Saturday was terrible. That pretty much carried on into Sunday, too.
- Warren takes a look at everything that went into Saturday’s big comeback.
- Connor takes a look at what an 11-3 record has meant for the Vikings in the past.
- The Vikings are still holding the #2 seed in the NFC with all of the relevant action in the books.
- Our favorite team can recapture the Linear Super Bowl title on Saturday if they can beat the Giants.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...