Vikings open as slight favorites over Giants in home finale

If they want to keep the #2 seed in the NFC playoff race, the Minnesota Vikings are going to have to keep winning. Based on the opening odds, they’re expected to do just that when they face the New York Giants on Saturday.

Our friends at the DraftKings Sportsbook have installed the Vikings as an early 3.5-point favorite in the lines that opened last night.

The Vikings have played just about all of their games close this year, with ten of their fourteen contests this year having been decided by one score. The Vikings are 10-0 in those contests, including this past Saturday’s game that saw them mount the largest comeback in NFL history to defeat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime, 39-36, after being down 33-0 at halftime.

The Giants gave their postseason hopes a huge boost on Sunday night as they took down their division rivals, the Washington Commanders, by a score of 20-12. They’re currently the #6 seed in the NFC and now have a 1.5-game lead over Washington in the battle for that spot.

The over/under for this one has been set at 47.5 points to start things out, which is just about average for what we’ve seen from most Vikings games this season.

The Vikings are likely going to be favored in their final two games as well, so the expectations are there that they can run the table and hold off San Francisco for the #2 seed in the conference. Hopefully the really smart people that set lines such as these will get it right.