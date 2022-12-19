Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: Monday Night Football picks and discussion

When you get to this point in the NFL season, there are often times that you wind up with prime-time matchups that looked a whole lot better back in September than they do in December. Such is the case tonight, as Monday Night Football takes us to Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of teams that are trying to stay on the fringes of the playoff picture.

Green Bay is coming off of their bye week, while the Rams are coming off one of the more improbable wins of the season by any team. Led by Baker Mayfield. . .who the Rams had claimed off of waivers just 48 hours before. . .the Rams put together a 98-play touchdown drive that ended with just seconds left on the clock to give themselves a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. The win temporarily saved their season, but a lot of things are going to have to go right for the Rams to be playing meaningful football for much longer.

