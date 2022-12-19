Vikings calling for “Winter Whiteout” on Saturday afternoon

The winter solstice is coming on Wednesday of this week, but the Minnesota Vikings are looking to add another holiday to this week when they host the New York Giants in the regular season home finale for 2022.

Iced out for the Winter Whiteout



Wear White 12.24 pic.twitter.com/ShdRO22jGf — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 19, 2022

The team is calling for a “Winter Whiteout” for everyone in attendance, meaning that they want everyone that will be occupying the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It appears that, based on the video above, the Vikings will be going with an all-white look to their uniforms in this one to keep the theme going.

It’s not often that the Vikings do things like this. . .honestly, I can’t remember the last time it happened or if it’s even happened since U.S. Bank Stadium opened. But if you’re going to be attending this Saturday’s game or know anyone that will be, please give them a gentle reminder that they can leave their purple jerseys, hoodies, and t-shirts in the closet for this one and grab their best white Vikings gear to wear to the stadium.

Here’s hoping that everyone in attendance can hold to this because it would be pretty cool to see on TV on Saturday afternoon while we’re all getting ready for Christmas dinner.