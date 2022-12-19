WATCH: A video breakdown of why the Vikings’ defense breaks down

I was hoping to get this video up before Saturday’s game. Unfortunately, it came out close enough to kickoff where any efforts to get it posted before the game started would have resulted in it just getting buried. I didn’t want that to happen because I think this is a video a lot of people would be interested in seeing.

Our friend Brett Kollmann, whose work we’ve featured here in the past, put together a 20-minute video look at why the Minnesota Vikings’ defense has been as bad as it’s been. You can check it out right here.

I don’t want to spoil the whole video for everyone because, again, I think it’s worth everyone’s time to watch and help make sense of this team’s defense. But it does hit on things like the predictability of the scheme and the fact that the Vikings, quite frankly, don’t have the personnel that fits the scheme that Ed Donatell wants to run at this point. They may get that personnel down the track, but right now it really isn’t there.

Now, against Indianapolis the Vikings’ defense played significantly better. Yes, the scoreboard says that the Colts put up 36 points, but the defense only allowed one touchdown (remember, one came on a pick-six and another came on a blocked punt that was taken back for a score) and forced the Colts to settle for field goals five times. They also broke their streak of games allowing 400+ yards. . .in a game that had ten extra minutes of playing time, no less.

So, if you’d like to take a look at what someone that knows what they’re talking about thinks of this Vikings’ defense, treat yourself to this video and talk about it in the comments below.