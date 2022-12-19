Vikings host workout for CFL Star QB Nathan Rourke

The Minnesota Vikings had a bit of an under-the-radar workout on Monday, but it could be something to keep an eye on when it comes to the long-term future of the team.

According to 3 Down Nation, a website dedicated to the Canadian Football League, the Vikings hosted a workout for B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Rourke, a native of Victoria, British Columbia, has been with the Lions for two seasons. He played college football at Ohio University, where he led the Bobcats to three consecutive bowl victories. He actually tried out with the New York Giants in 2021. . .as a wide receiver. But he ultimately signed with the Lions in 2021 after the 2020 CFL season was canceled due to COVID concerns.

Rourke was primarily the backup quarterback for the Lions in 2021, but took over the starting role this past season and put up some outstanding numbers. He completed 78.7% of his passes for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. On top of that, he rushed for 304 yards and seven more touchdowns en route to being named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian this past season.

Per the story from 3 Down Nation, the Vikings are the fifth team that Rourke has worked out for since the CFL season ended. He’s also had workouts with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given the Vikings’ quarterback situation, someone like Rourke could be worth keeping an eye on. Kirk Cousins is going to be the team’s starter for at least one more year after this one, but backup Nick Mullens is a free agent after this season and the team really doesn’t have a viable third developmental option on the roster right now. With David Blough having gone to Arizona, they don’t have a third option at QB at all, developmental or otherwise.

I’ll have to look up what the rules are about CFL players signing with NFL teams. I don’t think Rourke is anyone that the team could bring in this season, but as I said earlier he’s definitely someone that could be worth keeping an eye on going forward.