Kirk Cousins nominated for FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

For the second week in a row, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is one of the three nominees for the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award.

In the insane comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday afternoon, Cousins threw for a career-high 460 yards and four touchdowns, along with two interceptions. That represents the second-highest total passing yards in a game in team history. Cousins threw for 417 yards in the second half alone as the Vikings came back from being down 33-0 to winning 39-36 in overtime.

Cousins was nominated for this award last week as well, but ultimately lost to the player that the Vikings lost to that week, Detroit Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff. So, let’s see if we can’t get him the award this week.

The competition that Cousins has for the award this week comes from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (24/42, 318 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT in a 40-34 overtime victory over Dallas) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (36/41, 336 yards, 2 TD in a 30-24 overtime victory over Houston).

If you want to vote for Kirk Cousins to be this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week, just head on over to the appropriate page at NFL dot com and cast your vote there.

Best of luck to QB1 in winning this week’s award!