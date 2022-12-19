BreakingT commemorates Saturday’s epic comeback

None of us are going to forget Saturday’s epic comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts for a very long time, and our friends at BreakingT have given us a brand new design so that you can continue to remember it for years to come.

BreakingT brings you “Another Minneapolis Miracle,” showing both sides of the greatest comeback in NFL history. On one side of the shirt, you can see the 33-0 halftime deficit that our Minnesota Vikings faced going into the locker room. On the other side, you’ve got the 39-36 final score that wound up, ultimately, clinching the NFC North for the Vikings in a game that most of us. . .yours truly included, admittedly. . .thought was over at halftime.

As with every design from BreakingT, this one comes on a high-quality purple shirt that won’t shrink or fade even after repeated wearings and washings. You can also get it in sizes from small all the way to 3XL, and you can even get it in hoodie form if that’s what you’d like.

The holidays are here, folks. . .and there’s still time to check out our storefront on BreakingT and get the Vikings fan in your life some sweet new designs that they can wear while watching or attending games the rest of the season (or any other time, honestly). We have a lot of great ones in addition to this one, and you can never have too much Vikings stuff, right?