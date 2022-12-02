Jets vs. JJettas | Viking Hot Takes

Viking Hot Takes is back with Flip and Eric previewing whether the Vikings can improve to 10-2 and complete their 2022 sweep of the AFC East as the Jets come to town on Sunday. How will reigning NFC November Offensive Player of the Month Justin Jefferson fare against rookie sensation and Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded cornerback Sauce Gardner? Is the probable return of Dalvin Tomlinson the biggest difference maker, or will the Vikings miss Christian Darrisaw more against the Jets’ formidable defensive front? Could Mike White and the New York Jets actually be the toughest opponent the Vikings face in the remainder of the regular season?

Watch and listen as Flip from Climbing The Pocket jousts with Eric Thompson from Daily Norseman for the latest episode of Viking Hot Takes on the Climbing The Pocket channel from Thursday night. Flip and Eric follow the usual fast-moving format of the show, with 3 questions each on the 20-minute timer. Look for us again next Thursday night as we discuss Sunday’s result along with looking forward to the upcoming NFC North battle against the Lions in Week 14.

Flip asks:

Are the Vikings in the same tier as the 49ers? Which injured player do we need back most? The Jets are the __th best team we’ll play down the stretch in the regular season.

Eric asks:

How will the Justin Jefferson vs. Sauce Gardner battle play out on Sunday? How much better does Mike White make the Jets offense? Why did Flip abandon us on Twitter?!

Fan with us!!! This is part of a Climb The Pocket Network's & Daily Norseman's production, in partnership with Lake Monster Brewing as we venture beneath the surface in search of something unknown and extraordinary.