New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

It’s Friday, and in addition to getting down on Friday, we also need to make sure we get you the final injury reports for the Minnesota Vikings and their opponents for the week, in this case the New York Jets. Both teams have put their final reports out there, so let’s take a look at both of those, starting with the visitors.

New York Jets Week 13 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Ashtyn Davis S Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Michael Carter RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Cedric Ogbuehi OT Groin/Illness DNP DNP DNP Doubtful Duane Brown OT Shoulder LP LP FP Questionable D.J. Reed CB Non-Injury DNP FP --- --- Sheldon Rankins NT Elbow LP FP FP --- Kenny Yeboah TE Calf LP FP FP ---

Only one player declared out for the Jets on their injury report, though they have two others listed as doubtful. Carter is listed as the top back on the Jets’ depth chart on their team website, but it sounds like. . .at least according to our friends from Gang Green Nation. . .that rookie Zonovan Knight could play a bit role at running back for the Jets on Sunday. Davis and Ogbuehi are backups, so their losses likely won’t be felt quite as much.

Minnesota Vikings Week 13 Injury Report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Sunday Status Christian Darrisaw OT Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out Ben Ellefson TE Groin DNP DNP DNP Out Ross Blacklock DL Illness --- --- DNP Questionable Harrison Smith S Ankle LP FP FP --- Akayleb Evans CB Concussion FP FP FP --- Dalvin Tomlinson DL Calf FP FP FP ---

We knew that Darrisaw was likely going to be out for this game, but in some encouraging news he was seen at practice in the red “no contact” jersey, so he’s making some progress. Blake Brandel will start at left tackle for the Vikings again as the team takes its time with their young star. Ellefson, as expected, is out for this one as he works himself back into game shape, and Blacklock was a late add to the report on Friday with an illness. He could be a game-time decision.

The Vikings will be getting some more reinforcements as well, as Dalvin Tomlinson returns from a four-game absence to take his spot back on the Vikings’ front line, and Akayleb Evans is back after missing a couple of games with a concussion. Kevin O’Connell announced in his press conference this afternoon that Evans will get the start at corner now that he’s back.

Those are your final injury reports for the Jets and Vikings, folks! We’ll have much more for you on this game as kickoff nears.