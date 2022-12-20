Believe! They Do

On this The Real Forno Show - the Minnesota Vikings found a way to believe on Saturday with a historic 39-36 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The game was a tale of two halves. They were abysmal in the first half, and nothing was going well for them. The score was 33-0 at halftime and the Vikings flipped the script by forcing overtime and won 39-36.

In tonight’s episode, we will be breaking down each half individually because they were essentially different games. But luckily only counted as a single win moving the Vikings to 11-3 on the season.

-Who is to blame for the first half?

-What was the catalyst for the second-half resurgence?

-How does John Candy play into this?

-What can we take from this game?

-The New York Giants game is a “White Out”

All of that and more on Monday night’s The Real Forno Show!

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew. And if you are into some rocking wood art, check out @thatsbadassmn.