Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 December 2022

Week 15 in the National Football League is officially in the books, which means that preparations for Week 16 can get underway. With this week’s game being on a Saturday, we should be getting our first Minnesota Vikings’ injury report of the week sometime this afternoon. We’ll have that, and anything else that happens to come across the news, right here for you as soon as we get it.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The Vikings have opened as slight favorites over the Giants for this Saturday’s game.
- Mark tells you which college football players you should be watching now that Bowl Season has started.
- If you’re heading to U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, or know someone who is, make sure everyone’s aware of the Winter Whiteout.
- If you haven’t seen this Brett Kollmann video about the Vikings’ defense, take the time to have a watch.
- The Vikings hosted a workout for CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke on Monday.
- Kirk Cousins has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award for the second consecutive week.
- Our friends at BreakingT have brought us a design to commemorate the greatest comeback in NFL history.
- The Vikings aren’t likely to get the top seed in the conference, but an injury to Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts won’t harm their chances any.
- Shawn breaks down what may be the start of something different for the Minnesota defense.
- Warren has a breakdown of the playoff picture in the NFC.
