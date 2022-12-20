Vikings Reacts Survey: Week 16

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

It is once again time for us to take the pulse of our fans and ask exactly how you feel about the Minnesota Vikings. We’ve got a couple of questions for you this week now that the Vikings have officially wrapped up the NFC North and a spot in the playoffs.

The first question is our standard question about how you feel about the direction of the team. Coming off of the greatest comeback in NFL history, I’m interested to see what you folks think of how this team is doing right now.

The second question is about the Vikings’ postseason positioning. Right now, they hold the #2 seed in the conference, but the red-hot San Francisco 49ers are right on their heels. We want to know if you think the Vikings will hold the Niners off and retain that second spot in the conference.

So, go ahead and answer the questions and talk about them in the comments below, folks. And, as always, if you’d like to get the national questions each week, including the chance to pick all of the NFL games, hit the “Sign up here” link above and make sure you get them.