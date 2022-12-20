Norse Code Podcast Episode 456: The Greatest Comeback in NFL History

*****Download Link Here*****
Episode Notes:
- How the Vikings engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history
- Witches in Argentina ensured that they would come home with the Cup
- Here’s the original Peloton commercial. The actress says it went viral because her face looked scared and Ryan Reynolds had some fun using the meme to promote his gin
No more notes this week, enjoy the holidays and join the Patreon to get our Christmas bonus episode
