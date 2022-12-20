Garrett Bradbury involved in car accident, not seriously injured

Minnesota Vikings’ center Garrett Bradbury told reporters on Tuesday that on Saturday, following the Vikings’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts, he was involved in a minor traffic accident on his way home from the game.

Vikings C Garret Bradbury said in the locker room today that he was in a car accident on the way home from Saturday’s game. All parties are fine, but he did tweak the back injury that has held him out for 2 games. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) December 20, 2022

Bradbury avoided serious injury in the incident, and all the parties involved are fine. However, Bradbury did say that he “tweaked” the back injury that has caused him to miss the Vikings’ last two games.

Garrett Bradbury on accident: “Kind of a car wreck after the game Saturday Just trying to work with the trainers and get my back calmed down and get me back out there as soon as they can … Just snow and ice and a guy turned when he wasn’t supposed to .. Everybody’s good from it" — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) December 20, 2022

Bradbury didn’t get too deep into the details of the incident, other than to say someone turned when they weren’t supposed to and, with the snowy/icy conditions, an accident happened. We’re just happy that everyone’s okay as a result.

It sounds like Bradbury will be working with the trainers to try to get his back right again. We don’t know what this means for his status as it concerns Saturday’s game against the New York Giants, but with the Vikings having wrapped up the division title by defeating Indianapolis the team can afford to take things a little slower with him.

Here’s hoping that Garrett Bradbury recovers fully and in enough time to ensure that he’s 100% for the playoffs.