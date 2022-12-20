Vikings sign QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

When David Blough signed with the Arizona Cardinals and left the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad, it left the purple with an opening at their #3 quarterback spot. They filled that spot on Tuesday with a name that’s. . .interesting, to say the least.

The Vikings have signed quarterback Josh Rosen to the practice squad.

It wasn’t that long ago that Rosen was a top quarterback prospect. The Arizona Cardinals selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a successful college career at UCLA. When the Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in 2019, Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Since being waived by the Dolphins before the 2020 season, he’s made stops in Tampa Bay, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Cleveland before signing with the Vikings.

Rosen has compiled a record of 3-13 in sixteen NFL starts, completing 54 percent of his passes with 12 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions. He’s attempted just 11 passes over the past three seasons.

There was a time when I probably would have been pretty excited over the idea of Josh Rosen coming to Minnesota, but I’m not sure what he’s got at this point. Of course, if you’re going to keep a third quarterback around, I suppose you could do worse than a guy that was viewed as a top prospect just a few years ago. I don’t think we should actually expect anything from him at this point.