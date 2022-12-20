New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Initial injury reports for both teams

As we know, the Minnesota Vikings will take the field on Saturday for the second week in a row. Because of that, today is the day that we get the first injury reports of the week for both the Vikings and the New York Giants. Let’s take a quick look at who is fighting the injury bug as the week of practice gets underway.

New York Giants

Did Not Participate

DB Adoree Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

Limited Participation

OL Evan Neal (shoulder)

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow)

TE Nick Vannett (shoulder)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

Full Participation

No players listed

A couple of situations worth monitoring for the Giants. Thibodeaux was a monster in the Giants’ win over Washington on Sunday night, and I’m going to guess the Giants are just playing it safe with him. Both Jackson and Lemieux missed the Giants’ game on Sunday night.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

Limited Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle)

LB Eric Kendricks (hip)

Full Participation

OLB Patrick Jones II (illness)

Bradbury missed practice on Tuesday after tweaking his back injury in a car accident on the way home from Saturday’s game. He might have been on the verge of returning but we’ll have to see how the Vikings play things with him. Austin Schlottman might be in line for his third straight start on Saturday afternoon.

Those are your initial injury reports for the Vikings and the Giants, folks. We’ll be bringing you the updated injury reports as they become available and tracking these various injury situations.