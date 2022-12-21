Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 21 December 2022

Yes, we’re to the halfway point of the week here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, folks. . .and we’re one day closer to the Vikings taking the field again for their regular season home finale against the New York Football Giants. We’re gonna get there eventually, and we’re gonna get there together.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- The Real Forno Show talks about believing in the Vikings.
- Norse Code takes a look at the greatest comeback of all time.
- Garrett Bradbury was involved in a car accident on his way home from Saturday’s game. He wasn’t seriously hurt.
- The Vikings have a new QB3, and he does have a bit of a pedigree.
- The first injury reports of the week are out, and they’re fairly short for both teams.
- Our SB Nation Reacts survey is here and ready for you to vote on and discuss.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...