Kirk Cousins named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After leading the greatest comeback in the history of the National Football League, QB1 is being recognized for his performance.

Kirk Cousins was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. He threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns (along with two interceptions) in the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling 39-36 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Of the 460 yards that Cousins threw for, 417 of them came in the second half and overtime as Minnesota overcame a 33-0 deficit to clinch the NFC North division title with three games remaining in the season.

This is the seventh time in his career that Cousins has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week and the third time he’s done so as a member of the Vikings. He won the award twice in 2020 in the Vikings’ victories over the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions.

He’s also the sixth member of the Vikings to be recognized with a weekly award this season. Za’Darius Smith has a Defensive Player of the Week Award to his credit this season and Justin Jefferson has won an Offensive Player of the Week Award. Three members of the Vikings’ special teams (Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Kene Nwangwu) have been named Special Teams Player of the Week as well.

Congratulations to Kirk Cousins on being named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15!