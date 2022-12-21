Saturday’s Best: Week 15 Colts at Vikings

There are a ton to choose from this week. A lot of the usual suspects and a new name or two.

Justin Jefferson

12 for 123 and 1 TD PFF 75.7

17 yards in the first half and 106 yards in the 2nd. Jefferson is a beast that just continues to perform at the highest level. He’s the best receiver in the NFL and I will not hear anyone debate it. He showed some toughness hanging on to the ball after getting hit in the head. He showed his route running ability on the touchdown reception. He shows his usual ability to catch passes in tight windows on several occasions. There isn’t anything he can’t do.

KJ Osborn

10 for 157 and 1 TD PFF 78.5

KJ had his career best day on Sunday and the Vikings needed every bit of it. He got the first TD on a nice drive by the offense and seemed to be one of the driving forces getting the offense going in the 2nd half. If it weren’t for his energy and effort, the team would not have won this game.

Kirk Cousins

34 for 54 for 460 yards 4 TDs and 2 INTs

Neither interception was his fault. The blocked punt wasn’t his fault. The team started a little flat, but the 14 points given up by blunders had nothing to do with Kirk. The inability to gain a yard (with weird play calling) wasn’t his fault. He did, however, make up for the mistakes from Reagor, KOC, Donatell and all the other nincompoops. Kirk never let the score get him down and he lead the team to the greatest comeback ever. Patrick Peterson told him they’d get the stops if he could get them 5 TDs. Kirk Delivered.

Duke Shelley

6 targets, 2 receptions allowed for 15 yards, 2 pass breakups and opposing QB Rating 42.4 when targeted. PFF 83.9

Duke has stepped up when the Vikings needed him. He has filled in for multiple injuries at the CB position and has earned his playing time over Dantzler. He’s good and is playing as well as any DB on the team right now. PFF grade of 83.9 was the best on the team, offense or defense.

Chandon Sullivan

This is just a shout out to the two TDs scored by Chandon Sullivan. He did what he needed to do to score for the team and the refs robbed him of a great day. The game would’nt have been as historic if the refs weren’t so incompetent. Well do Sully, even if it doesn’t count in the stat sheet or scoreboard.

Soooo This Is A Forced Fumble/ Recovery And The Play Counted, But Mine…… https://t.co/gnX0JPbH68 — SIR Chandon Sullivan (@showtimesully10) December 20, 2022

Dalvin Cook

17 carries for 95 yards, 4 catches for 95 yards and 1 TD

Dalvin had a couple of yuge plays. He had a nice 40 yard run in the 1st quarter, that he followed up with a fumble. He bounced back nicely. It’s easy to get out of the game as a RB when the score gets out of hand. Cook stayed ready and involved. He has developed nicely as a pass blocker and that allows him to be in the game on 3rd and long plays. He had 31 yards on the first two plays of a drive to setup the 2nd TD. His 64-yarder on the tying TD was a tremendous effort to get in the end zone. He easily could’ve come up short and who knows what ends up happening from there. Fumbles happen, Cook bounced back nicely from his.