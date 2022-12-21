New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports

We’ve got the second injury reports of the week for the New York Giants and your Minnesota Vikings heading into their Christmas Eve matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Let’s see if either team made any changes to their reports from yesterday.

New York Giants

Did Not Participate

DB Adoree Jackson (knee)

OL Shane Lemieux (toe)

Limited Participation

OL Evan Neal (shoulder)

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow)

TE Nick Vannett (shoulder)

DL Leonard Williams (neck)

Full Participation

No players listed

In the case of the Giants, the answer is “no.” Their injury report for Wednesday looks exactly the same as the report from Tuesday did. That’s not great news for Jackson, who appears to be on track to not suit up for Saturday’s game. His absence would definitely be felt by the Giants’ secondary.

Minnesota Vikings

Did Not Participate

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

Limited Participation

CB Cameron Dantzler (ankle, new addition to injury report)

LB Eric Kendricks (hip)

Full Participation

LB Brian Asamoah (ankle, upgrade from LP on Tuesday)

The Vikings removed OLB Patrick Jones from the injury report. He was listed yesterday as having an illness. Minnesota also gave WR Adam Thielen a rest day on Wednesday.

Dantzler being back on the injury report is not a positive. He missed games four games earlier this year with an ankle injury, and even though he was active for Saturday’s win over Indianapolis he did not play a single snap. The team opted to go with Duke Shelley at the other corner spot instead. I’m not sure whether the issue is Dantzler’s health or something else, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on.

We’ll have the final injury reports for you tomorrow afternoon when they hit the wire.