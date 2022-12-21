Five Minnesota Vikings named to roster for Pro Bowl Games

There won’t actually be a Pro Bowl this year, because the NFL got the hint that nobody cared about a game that none of the players really cared about either. (Well, except the ones that have Pro Bowl incentives written into their contracts.) However, the Pro Bowl Games are coming this February, which will feature skills competitions and other things.

The voting for the Pro Bowl Games has concluded and the rosters were announced this evening. Five members of the Minnesota Vikings were named to the official Pro Bowl Games roster. They are

QB Kirk Cousins

WR Justin Jefferson

TE T.J. Hockenson

OLB Za’Darius Smith

LS Andrew DePaola

All of those players are quite deserving of the honor because of their performances this season. Congratulations to all of them on being named to the roster for the first Pro Bowl Games.

The main event for the Pro Bowl Games will, apparently, be replacing the regular game with flag football, but there will be plenty of other things. The skills competitions will be done in the days leading up to the game, and the NFC team for the actual flag football game itself will be coached by Eli Manning. His slightly more famous brother, Peyton, will coach the AFC side.

Once we learn more about the Pro Bowl Games and how the members of the Vikings that have been voted in will be involved, we will share it with you here. With any luck, the Vikings will have other plans that week in February and none of those five players will actually be participating at all.

(Hey, we can still dream a bit, right?)