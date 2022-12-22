NFL Sunday Ticket moving to YouTube TV starting in 2023

Any fan of the Minnesota Vikings that lives outside of the Twin Cities area knows how invaluable the NFL Sunday Ticket package is when it comes to being able to see our team each week. Since 1994, the package has allowed people to pick up any NFL game they wanted to, regardless of geography, and it has been a part of DirecTV for all that time.

Until now.

The NFL has announced that, starting with the 2023 season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be moving to YouTube TV and their recently launched YouTube Primetime Channels service. Google, the parent company of YouTube, will reportedly pay $2 billion/year for the rights to the package.

“We’re excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans.”

The article from NFL dot com says that updated Sunday Ticket features and functionality will be announced ahead of the 2023 season.

It will be interesting to see what, exactly, YouTube does with the Sunday Ticket package. Will they allow people to simply order games for their own teams, pay-per-view style, or will it continue to be one big package? With the technology that’s available today, there are things that YouTube can do that I probably haven’t even thought about at this point.

I can’t imagine that this is a good thing for DirecTV, either. On a personal level, literally the only reason we went with DirecTV at the places we lived in was because of the Sunday Ticket package. I’m not sure how many other people there are out there with that thought process, but I’m sure there are a few.

Will you be getting YouTube TV when the Sunday Ticket package moves over after this season, folks?