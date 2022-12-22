Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets: Thursday Night Football picks and discussion

It’s time to officially get Week 16 in the NFL underway, folks. Tonight we head to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to see the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

The Jaguars are in hot pursuit of the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title and are coming off a thrilling 40-34 overtime victory over Dallas this past Sunday. The Jets are still in the playoff chase in the AFC as well, though their position is a bit more precarious after 20-17 loss to Detroit last weekend.

Here’s who we’re picking for this one, powered by our friends at Tallysight. If you want to check out the latest lines and numbers for this one, be sure to check out the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook to see how things have changed.

As you can see, we’re pretty united in our belief that the Jaguars will take this one. Only Mark is playing the “under” in this one, so we’re expecting some points to be scored.

If you’re going to be watching the game, this is the place to hang out with your fellow Minnesota Vikings fans while you do so. Enjoy tonight’s action, everyone!