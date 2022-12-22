Misdemeanor charges against Oli Udoh dismissed

During the Minnesota Vikings’ bye week back in October, offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested at a Miami nightclub and charged with disorderly conduct. The charges stemmed from Udoh, allegedly, following a woman into the bathroom at the nightclub.

On Thursday, the charges against Udoh were dropped.

In a statement, Udoh’s attorney, Brian Bieber, said

We are pleased the case has been dismissed in its entirety. Everyone who knows Oli never believed he committed a crime, or even did anything wrong. The video evidence and eyewitness testimony we presented to the prosecutor made clear that the allegations in the police report were completely fabricated and Oli was unlawfully arrested.

Udoh hasn’t seen much playing time for the Vikings this season, though he did step in against Detroit for a handful of snaps after Blake Brandel was injured. This is obviously very good news for him and the team, as now everyone can move on with the rest of the season and not have this hanging over their heads.