Kirk Cousins wins FedEx Air Player of the Week Award

Thanks to the votes of all you fine folks out there, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been named the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award winner for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

Cousins completed 34-of-54 passes last Saturday, throwing for 460 yards, four touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions as the Vikings mounted the greatest comeback in the history of the National Football League. The Vikings overcame a 33-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime. He defeated Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to capture the award for this week.

As this week’s award winner, FedEx will make a donation of $2,000 in Cousins’ name to a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships for deserving students.

Even if a lot of Really Smart Football People™ believe, for whatever reason, that Cousins didn’t have a good game on Sunday, there were enough of us rubes that believed he did to push him to this week’s award. Deservedly so, in my opinion.

Congratulations to Kirk Cousins on being named the FedEx Air Player of the Week!