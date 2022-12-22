 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Final injury reports for both teams

A couple of questions heading into Saturday

By Christopher Gates
Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It’s time to take a look at the final injury reports for the New York Giants and your Minnesota Vikings heading into this Saturday’s contest at U.S. Bank Stadium. As always, we’ll look at the visiting team first.

New York Giants Week 16 Injury Report

Adoree Jackson DB Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
Shane Lemieux OL Toe DNP DNP DNP Out
Evan Neal OL Shoulder LP LP LP ---
Kayvon Thibodeaux LB Elbow LP LP LP ---
Nick Vannett TE Shoulder LP LP LP ---
Leonard Williams DL Neck LP LP LP ---
Isaiah Hodgins WR Calf --- --- FP ---

Two players already declared out for the Giants, and Jackson and Lemieux missed practice all week for Brian Daboll’s team. Jackson’s absence will be particularly felt by the Giants’ secondary, I believe. Lemieux is listed as a third-string guard so it doesn’t appear the Giants will miss him that much. Everyone else on the Giants’ injury report appears to be ready to go for Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings Week 16 Injury Report

Garrett Bradbury C Back DNP DNP DNP Out
Cameron Dantzler CB Ankle --- LP LP Questionable
Eric Kendricks LB Hip LP LP FP Questionable
Brian Asamoah LB Ankle LP FP FP ---
Patrick Jones OLB Illness FP --- --- ---

Bradbury will be out again after tweaking his back injury in a post-game car accident on Saturday. Honestly, I’d be surprised if we saw him before the playoffs. Dantzler is iffy again with his ankle issue. He may not have fully recovered from his stint on IR but the Vikings brought him back anyway because of their depth issues at the position. Kendricks is listed as questionable despite having a full practice on Thursday, and my guess is that he’ll be out there.

Those are your final injury reports for the Giants and the Vikings, folks. We’ll have much more coverage of this one for you as we continue to inch toward kickoff.

