Skol Schemes, Week 16: Giants Podcast Preview(s)

I grew up in Northern New Jersey and, despite my oldest brother rooting hard for Tom Brady and my other older brother rooting for the Jets, I have fond memories of the New York Giants. I remember people running outside their houses after the David Tyree catch Super Bowl. High school state championship games were played at old Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (which, as we all know, is not New York). I got to do a tour of old Giants Stadium and wondered why it smelled sort of funky.

Dan and Nick had me on their podcast, Big Blue Banter, to discuss the upcoming Christmas Eve Giants Vikings game. The Giants are continuing to scrap for a playoff spot and the Vikings are continuing to scrap for a normal football game.

We went in depth on schematic matchups, team outlooks, the past, the present, the future, and more. I hope you will take a listen!

Youtube: https://t.co/CMNx1haIAX

Spotify: https://t.co/nvxDCaji4d

Apple: https://t.co/aggmYdadEh — Shawn (@syedschemes) December 22, 2022

I was also on the Talkin’ Giants podcast. I would recommend this one if you just want the bullet points: