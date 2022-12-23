Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 23 December 2022

We made it to Friday, everybody, and the last “work day” before Christmas. I mean, let’s face it. . .the weather outside in most of the country is awful. Hopefully everyone’s staying at home, which will leave them more time to hang out with us Minnesota Vikings fans and get ready for tomorrow’s game.
Like last week, there will not be a regular Open Thread tomorrow because it would just get buried under the coverage of the Giants/Vikings game. On Sunday we’ll probably put up a discussion thread for the games that are taking place on Christmas Day, so that can be used for regular Open Thread shenanigans.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Here are the five questions that I answered for our friends over at Big Blue View.
- Connor has our most recent Power Rankings Roundup for the Vikings.
- The NFL Sunday Ticket package will be moving to YouTube TV starting next season.
- GA Skol is trying to figure out who the Nincompoop of the Week was in the game against the Colts.
- The disorderly conduct charges against Oli Udoh stemming from his bye week arrest have been dismissed.
- Kirk Cousins won the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award for his performance against Indianapolis.
- A poll of NFL executives declared Justin Jefferson to be the Offensive Player of the Year.
- Connor brings us a list of players that the Vikings will have to keep an eye out for this postseason.
- The final injury reports are out for the Giants and Vikings. A couple of question marks on the Vikings’ side of the ledger.
With that, enjoy your holidays, however you celebrate, and we’ll (hopefully) see a lot of you back here tomorrow for the regular season home finale!
