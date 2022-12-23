Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 23 December 2022

We made it to Friday, everybody, and the last “work day” before Christmas. I mean, let’s face it. . .the weather outside in most of the country is awful. Hopefully everyone’s staying at home, which will leave them more time to hang out with us Minnesota Vikings fans and get ready for tomorrow’s game.

Like last week, there will not be a regular Open Thread tomorrow because it would just get buried under the coverage of the Giants/Vikings game. On Sunday we’ll probably put up a discussion thread for the games that are taking place on Christmas Day, so that can be used for regular Open Thread shenanigans.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

With that, enjoy your holidays, however you celebrate, and we’ll (hopefully) see a lot of you back here tomorrow for the regular season home finale!

