SB Nation Reacts Results: Fans think Vikings will hold on to #2 seed

We presented you with our Week 16 SB Nation Reacts survey about our Minnesota Vikings a few days ago, and now it’s time to go over the results.

We had two questions for you this week, with the first one being our standard question about whether or not you feel the team is going in the right direction. After hitting a season-low following the loss to Detroit, things are back on the right track after this past Saturday’s thriller.

We are back up to 86% of our respondents believing that the Minnesota Vikings are heading in the right direction. That figure was at 87% before the Detroit loss before plunging to 49% after it, so we’ve gotten just about everybody back on board, it would appear. It’s kind of hard to think that an 11-3 team isn’t going the right direction, but that’s the reaction we got after losing to the Lions.

Our other question has to do with the Vikings’ playoff positioning. We asked whether you thought the Vikings could hold off the 49ers for the #2 seed in the NFC playoff field, and the results were pleasantly surprising.

Of our respondents, 60% thought that the Vikings will stay in the #2 spot in the NFC. With three games remaining, the Vikings have a one-game lead, and any scenario that sees them tie with the Niners would put them in the #3 spot rather than at #2, so the Vikings might have to run the table to end the season to make that happen. Still, our readers think they can do it, which is pretty nice.

Those are our SB Nation Reacts results for this week, ladies and gentlemen. We’ll be back next week with another poll for you to voice your opinions on.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.