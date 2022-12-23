Daily Norseman Staff NFL Picks, Week 16

We’re getting down to the wire with our picks for the 2022 NFL season, and with most of this week’s games coming on Saturday it’s time to see who the guys that power your favorite Minnesota Vikings website are rolling with this week.

As always, let’s start with how everyone stacked up last week.

Eric Thompson: 12-4 straight-up, 11-4 against the spread, 8-8 over/under

Mark Pittman: 12-3 straight-up, 9-5 against the spread, 9-6 over/under

GA Skol: 11-5 straight-up, 10-5 against the spread, 10-6 over/under

Warren Ludford: 11-5 straight-up, 7-8 against the spread, 9-7 over/under

Ed Brodmarkle: 11-5 straight-up, 6-9 against the spread, 6-10 over/under

Christopher Gates: 8-8 straight-up, 9-6 against the spread, 5-11 over/under

Hey, remember last week when I had a bunch of picks that went against the majority? Yeah, that went about as well as I probably should have expected it to go. Eric, Mark, and GA Skol were all .500 or better in all three categories and everyone but me did pretty well in the straight-up picks.

Here’s how things stand with three weeks left in the regular season.

Straight-Up/Moneyline

Eric Thompson: 144-78 (.649) Mark Pittman: 141-79 (.641) Ed Brodmarkle: 136-86 (.613) GA Skol: 134-88 (.604) Warren Ludford: 134-88 (.604) Christopher Gates: 131-90 (.590)

Against the Spread

Mark Pittman: 124-93 (.571) Eric Thompson: 113-105 (.518) Warren Ludford: 106-112 (.486) Christopher Gates: 105-113 (.482) GA Skol: 104-113 (.479) Ed Brodmarkle: 95-107 (.470)

Over/Under

Ed Brodmarkle: 116-105 (.525) Warren Ludford: 114-109 (.511) GA Skol: 113-110 (.507) Mark Pittman: 110-109 (.502) Eric Thompson: 106-116 (.477) Christopher Gates: 99-122 (.444)

It looks like the straight-up title is going to come down to Eric and Mark, and Mark pretty much has a lock on the spread picks. The over/under race is interesting because, as you can see, nobody has been particularly good at it this year, though Ed has had a couple of big weeks that have put him on top in that category.

With that, here are our picks for this week, powered by our friends at Tallysight. As always, this comes with the disclaimer that the lines might be different for different members based on when each person punched their picks into the Tallysight system and that picks are subject to change right up until kickoff of each game. If you want to see the latest lines and numbers, check out the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Unanimous Picks

5-1 Picks

4-2 Picks

3-3 Picks

None this week

Well, there are a lot of unanimous picks this week. . .ten of our sixteen games, to be precise (including one that we’ve all gotten right already). It might not make for a lot of movement in the standings, but we’ll see how it all shakes out.

Who are you picking this week in the National Football League, folks?