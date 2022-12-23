Vikings elevate Kyle Hinton to active roster for Giants game

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Giants, the Minnesota Vikings have decided to add some depth to their offensive line in Garrett Bradbury’s absence.

The team has announced that offensive lineman Kyle Hinton has been elevated to the active roster ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Hinton was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Washburn. He has been almost exclusively a practice squad player during his time in Minnesota, though he was elevated to the main roster late in the 2020 season.

To this point, Hinton has not yet appeared in an NFL game.

This will probably be the last roster move that the Vikings make before things kick off at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but if anything else does change between now and then we will let you know about it as soon as it happens.