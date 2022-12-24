Merry Christmas, everybody! And welcome to another Minnesota Vikings game day, as we’re just a few hours away from kickoff of the “Winter Whiteout” home finale against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. We want to make sure that everyone is able to follow along with all of the action today in-between all of their holiday festivities, so we’re putting all of that information right here.

Television Info

This game is kickoff off at what we’ve established as the best time for NFL football, that being noon Central time, even though it’s on Saturday and not Sunday. This game will be shown on the FOX family of networks, including KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities area. The play-by-play will be handled by Adam Amin and Mark Schlereth.

For those of you that are unsure whether or not you’re in the local broadcast area for this one, here’s the map from the folks at 506 Sports. The Giants/Vikings game is represented by the blue area.

If you’re going to be using the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package to watch this one, you’ll be pointing the receiver towards Channel 712.

For our men and women serving overseas, this one will be shown LIVE on the American Forces Network, specifically on AFN Sports. Kickoff is slated for 1700Z, which works out to 1900L for everyone in Central Europe, 2100L for those on Arabian Standard time, and 0300L on Sunday morning for fans in Japan and Korea.

Radio Info

As usual, the Vikings Radio Network affiliates throughout the upper midwest will be carrying this one. If you’re not sure who the affiliates in your area are, feel free to check the link for the full list.

If you’re going to be using satellite radio to follow this one, you’ll find the Vikings Radio Network feed on Channels 82 and 227. You can also, if you prefer, get the national feed courtesy of Westwood One on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Channel 88. If you’re using the SiriusXM app, the Vikings’ permanent home there is on Channel 820.

Referee Info

The folks from Football Zebras tell us that the officiating crew for this game will be led by (Yo) Adrian Hill. This will be the first time that the Vikings have seen Hill’s crew since the 2021 regular season opener, a game that the Vikings lost in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-24.

Weather Info

As with any game that’s played indoors, the elements won’t have any effect on this one. If you’re traveling to and from the game and/or planning on partaking in any pre-game activities, be sure to bundle up because, if you haven’t noticed, it’s a bit chilly out there. Our friends at WeatherNation are forecasting the temperatures to almost. . .almost. . .get up to zero by kickoff with winds coming out of the northwest at around 20 miles/hour.

Betting Info

According to the folks at the DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this one has shifted a bit in Minnesota’s favorite. They’re now a 4-point favorite in this one after opening as 3.5-point favorites. The over/under in this one has also gone up, increasing from 47.5 when the lines opened to 49.5 now. For the latest lines and numbers, you can check the DraftKings Sportsbook to see where things currently sit.

Streaming Info

With this being a FOX game, you can watch it via Fox Sports Go with the credentials provided to you by your cable or satellite provider. You can also get the game on NFL GamePass, or by checking out a service such as Fubo TV or Sling TV.

As far as illegal streams are concerned, I’ll just say the same thing I say every year: don’t. You’ll be banned and I won’t care how hard you cry about it.

Post-Game Info

Following the game, our friends from Climbing the Pocket will have a live post-game show for your viewing pleasure. The show will be shown on the Climbing the Pocket YouTube channel (linked above) as well as the Daily Norseman FaceBook page.

There will not be a post-game show from Vikings Report with Drew and Ted this week. There will be one next week and for the rest of the games this season.

That should be all of the information that you need to be able to follow along with today’s action from U.S. Bank Stadium between the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Football Giants, folks. We’ll have the first Open Thread of the afternoon dropping at the regular time, approximately 11:00 AM Central.