New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Key information and first quarter discussion

We’re just an hour away from kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, where our Minnesota Vikings will host the New York Giants in the team’s last regular-season home game of the season. Let’s get you all of the information you need to be prepared for this one.

Date and Time: Saturday, 24 December 2022, noon Central time

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television Coverage: KMSP-9 in the Twin Cities area, FOX affiliates around the country, DirecTV Channel 712

Radio Coverage: Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Channels 82 and 227 (Vikings feed), SiriusXM App Channel 820

Line: Vikings -4, Over/Under 49.5

Chris’ Prediction: Vikings 27, Giants 20

Three Keys

1) Strive for consistency - This team has struggled all year to put a full game together for four quarters. The Giants are a playoff-quality opponent (and the Vikings might even see them in the postseason), and they can’t afford to have those sorts of lulls against quality opponents. They need to find a way to be more even throughout the course of the game so they don’t have to make things quite so exciting.

2) Get after Daniel Jones - Jones is having his best season, but he’s still prone to making some bad decisions. In the second half of last week’s game, we saw the Vikings’ defense get more aggressive than we’ve seen them for most of the season, and that’s the sort of tenor they need to have in today’s game as well. This team needs to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks and today will give them a good chance to do that.

3) Get special teams back on track - The special teams for the Vikings last week were uncharacteristically (at least for this season) bad, giving up big returns and a blocked punt for a score. In games between evenly-matched teams, special teams can make all the difference, and the Vikings need to get themselves back on the right track after a rough week last week.

Know the Foe: Big Blue View

There you have it, folks. You’re up to speed and ready to go for this afternoon’s game. We’ll have a new Open Thread popping up at the start of each quarter, so keep your eyes open for those and move the discussion along accordingly.

Enjoy today’s game, everyone. . .and here’s hoping that, in about three hours or so, we’ll be able to celebrate finishing the home slate with an 8-1 record.

SKOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL VIKINGS!!!!