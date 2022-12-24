New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: First quarter recap and second quarter discussion

We’ve made it through the first fifteen minutes of action from U.S. Bank Stadium on this Christmas Eve with your Minnesota Vikings leading the New York Giants by a score of 7-0.

The Vikings got the football first in this one, and Kirk Cousins led the offense onto the field at their own 25-yard line after a touchback. The Vikings got the ball to midfield on a nice run by Dalvin Cook, but the offense stalled from there and they punted the ball away with the Giants starting from their own 24.

The Giants got the ball to near midfield and wound up punting as well. On their second possession, the Vikings. . .had to punt it away again. The Giants started their second possession from their own 33-yard line.

New York proceeded to go three-and-out on a drive that started with a sack of Daniel Jones by Danielle Hunter. Minnesota’s offense took over at its own 16-yard line for their third possession. This possession went much better for the Vikings, starting with Justin Jefferson getting the yardage he needed to set the team’s single-season receiving yardage record. It ended pretty nicely, too, with Kirk Cousins finding T.J. Hockenson for a 12-yard touchdown! Greg Joseph hit the extra point and it was 7-0 with a little more than three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

As we move to the second quarter of play, the Giants are driving and are looking at a 1st-and-10 from the Minnesota 39-yard line.

We’re through the first quarter in Minneapolis on this Christmas Eve, and the Minnesota Vikings lead the New York Football Giants by a score of 7-0. Come on in and join us for the second quarter, folks!