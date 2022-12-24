New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Second quarter recap and third quarter discussion

We’ve reached halftime of the 2022 regular-season home finale for the Minnesota Vikings, and the purple lead the New York Giants by a score of 10-7.

The Giants started the quarter with the football at the Minnesota 39, but rookie Brian Asamoah stripped the ball away after a reception by New York’s Daniel Bellinger and then scooped it up for a big turnover!

The Vikings turned the turnover into points, but only three of them as a sack of Kirk Cousins led to a 40-yard field goal by Greg Joseph to make it 10-0 with just under ten minutes left in the second quarter.

The Giants responded with their first points of the afternoon, as Daniel Jones found Isaiah Hodgins for a 7-yard touchdown on the ensuing drive. Graham Gano was good on the extra point, and with a little more than four minutes to go in the half the Vikings’ lead was reduced to three at 10-7.

The Vikings punted it away on their next possession, with an initially ugly punt by Ryan Wright getting a nice bounce and roll, going out of bounds at the 9-yard line. As the two-minute warning approached, Jones found Hodgins again on a long pass to get the Giants near midfield. The Vikings’ defense stiffened, though, and the Giants were forced to punt once again.

The Giants committed a pass interference penalty to put the Vikings into position to potentially attempt a Hail Mary at the end of the half, but Kirk Cousins was sacked for the second time on the afternoon to send this one into the locker room at 10-7.

That’s how we stand after thirty minutes of football at U.S. Bank Stadium, as the Vikings lead the Giants by a score of 10-7. Come on in and join us for the third quarter of play, folks!