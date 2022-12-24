New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings: Third quarter recap and fourth quarter discussion

It is once again that time where I ask you to raise four fingers way above your head, as we’ve reached the fourth quarter of the regular-season home finale from U.S. Bank Stadium with your Minnesota Vikings now trailing the New York Giants by a score of 13-10.

The Giants got the football coming out of the locker room and put together a solid drive. . .solid enough to allow Graham Gano to connect on a 44-yard field goal to tie things up at 10-10 less than four minutes into the third quarter.

The Vikings got the ball out to near midfield on their next possession, but the offense stalled and Ryan Wright punted it away with the Giants taking over at their own 20 after Ryan Wright’s first touchback of the season. Daniel Jones once again led the New York offense down the field but a sack by D.J. Wonnum eventually ended their drive and forced the Giants to settle for another Graham Gano field goal attempt, this one a 44-yarder to put the Giants ahead for the first time on the afternoon, 13-10, with four and a half minutes left in the third quarter.

Minnesota got the ball back and got the ball out near midfield in two plays, and as we move to the fourth quarter of play are looking at a 1st-and-10 from the Giants’ 20-yard line as they try to respond.

We’re into the final quarter of football at U.S. Bank Stadium for this regular season, and the Vikings trail the Giants by a score of 13-10 but are in a position to get some more points. Can the Vikings close their home slate with a victory? Come join us for the fourth quarter and find out!